Objector to Ring of Kerry road improvement CPO outlines concerns

An objector to the compulsory purchase of land in relation to a road improvement scheme on the Ring of Kerry has outlined his opposition.

He says a proposed section of the scheme that would go through his lands is unnecessary.

An Bord Pleanála hosted an online hearing today on the Compulsory Purchase Order being sought by Kerry County Council for the N70 Sneem to Blackwater Bridge road improvement scheme.

An Bord Pleanála has three options; to confirm the CPO, confirm it with conditions or annul it.

Through his barrister Micheál Munnelly, the sole objector, Claus Riepe said he was disappointed not to be granted an adjournment as he only received technical documents from Kerry County Council last Friday; he also objected to the hearing taking place online.

He said he didn’t receive an invitation from the council to a public consultation event in 2017 as it was sent to his former solicitor, who had retired; he said the council had previously corresponded with him at his home address.

Kerry County Council said it had at all times adhered to public participation requirements and the CPO code.

145 metres of the project will run offline in a straight line through Mr Riepe’s lands but he is asking Inspector Pauline Fitzpatrick to recommend a modification to the design by introducing a slight curvature to the existing road, as he feels the current proposal is unnecessary.

Mr Munnelly said his client supports improvements to the Ring of Kerry road but feels the proposal is not in keeping with the flowing nature of the route, which attracts tourists from all over the world.

Mr Munnelly said the journey is as important as the destination for tourists, who don’t want a driving experience like Boston or Berlin.

Kerry County Council said between 2014 and 2019, there were 17 reported accidents on this stretch of road, including one between a lorry and bus.

The council said introducing a bend at the site would offset safety benefits; it added road improvement schemes are not inconsistent with tourism.

The council says Mr Riepe’s concerns were taken onboard, the design was modified and as a result there was a 17% reduction in the amount of his land needed.

It said the CPO meets the test of the common good, is proportionate, fair, necessary to achieve its purpose and impairs property rights as little as possible.

Inspector Pauline Fitzpatrick will now prepare her report for An Bord Pleanála with a decision provisionally set for December 11th.