Oaklands Nursing Home will remain open until suitable accommodation is found for residents

Oaklands Nursing Home will remain open until suitable accommodation is found for all residents.

That’s according to the Minister for Education and Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry, Norma Foley.

The HSE was directed to act as the registered provider at Oaklands Nursing Home on a temporary caretaker basis, at Listowel District Court two weeks ago.

Last week, the HSE announced it was closing the Derry, Listowel nursing home, as it’s not sustainable for it to continue operating; eight Oaklands residents, who contracted COVID-19, have now passed away.

The HSE is anxious to move all residents out before Christmas, and relatives have been asked for find alternative accommodation.

Minister Norma Foley says she has been given assurances by the HSE and Minister for Older People Mary Butler in relation to Oaklands: