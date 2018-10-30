Nursing union says more resources desperately needed to tackle ongoing trolley crisis

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says more resources are desperately needed to tackle the ongoing trolley crisis.

Just over 400 people are waiting for a bed in hospitals nationwide this afternoon.

There are 20 patients are waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry’s Emergency Department today.





Senior doctors expects trolley figures to hit one thousand in the coming months.

The INMO doesn’t think it will get quite that high, but General Secretary and Ventry native Phil Ni Sheaghdha says the numbers are huge: