Nursing Homes Ireland says every effort being made to tackle COVID outbreak in north Kerry facility

The CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland says every effort is being made to tackle an outbreak of COVID-19 in a north Kerry facility.

It’s understood around 31 residents and 16 staff at Oaklands Nursing Home in Listowel have tested positive for the virus.

Management say every possible and necessary precaution is in place, it’s consulting with HSE experts, and is being guided by health officials’ expertise.

CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland, Tadhg Daly says over 50 nursing homes around the country are battling outbreaks but the vast majority are under control.

He says the pandemic shows the need to examine the model of care for older people: