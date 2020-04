Áras Mhuire Nursing Home in Greenville, Listowel, is a 38-resident nursing home. Despite being registered with the HSE, it is not funded by the health service. Manager Trish Parkes tells Eamonn Hickson the nursing home sought personal protective equipment from the HSE three weeks ago but due to the national shortage their requirement has gone unfulfilled. The home is now urgently seeking donations of PPE.