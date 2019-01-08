Nurses and midwives to strike for 24 hours this January

The country’s nurses and midwives will strike for 24 hours on Wednesday January 30th.

40 thousand members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation will undertake the action after members voted in favour of strike action by 95 percent.

If their dispute with the government goes unresolved, there will be further 24-hour stoppages on February 5th, 7th, 12th, 13th and 14th.





The strikes centre on low wages as well as recruitment and retention problems.

The Government has ruled out granting the 12 percent pay rise sought by nurses and says there would be knock on claims across the public sector.

General Secretary of the INMO and Ventry native, says only emergency cover will be provided on strike days: