The Nun who Guided Chicago Through a Pandemic – June 9th, 2020

Sister Sheila Lyne, a daughter of Kerry emigrants, headed Chicago’s Public Health Department during the AIDS crisis and increased funding for HIV prevention. She made decisions that helped save lives such as the distribution of condoms even though these were contrary to Catholic teaching. Sr Sheila, who died recently at the age of 83, also worked for nearly 30 years as president and chief executive of the city’s oldest hospital, the Mercy Hospital. John P Daley, a member of the Cook County Board of Commissioners, and Mary Ellen Caron, who worked with Sr Sheila for many years, spoke to Jerry about a truly remarkable person.
Kerry now 21 days without confirmed case of COVID-19
A further nine people with COVID-19 have died, bringing the death toll to 1,691.Latest Department of Health figures show nine new cases of the...
Kerry households to get vouchers encouraging them to holiday in the county
Kerry Tourism Industry Federation is to issue vouchers to Kerry people to encourage them to holiday in the county this year.That’s according to Miriam...
Twelve Kerry water schemes in drought or near drought
Twelve water schemes in Kerry are in drought or at near drought stage.From today householders are banned from using hosepipes to water the grass...
Frontline Shoutouts – June 9th, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...
Kerry, Let’s Talk About Racism – June 9th, 2020
This is the title of a poem written by Amano Miura in Killarney. She is tired of being asked questions such as ‘Where are...
The Transgender Debate: Gender, Sex, Biology and Identity – June 9th, 2020
Why are more of us identifying as transgender? A listener contacted Jerry about the issue. He spoke to Gordon Grehan of TENI (Transgender Equality...