Gardaí are appealing for information after numerous items of jewellery were stolen in a burglary in Tralee.

A house in Casements Avenue, Tralee was broken into and ransacked between the April 30th at 1pm and May 1st at 6.30pm.

Garda Mary Gardiner is warning people to be vigilant, particularly if anyone is offering to sell them jewellery.

She is appealing to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact Tralee Garda Station: