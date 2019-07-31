Numbers waiting on trolleys at UHK 20 times higher than a decade ago

The number of people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry is 20 times higher now than 10 years ago.

That’s according to an analysis of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s trolley and ward watch figures.

These figures show that during July of this year, 345 patients have waited on trolleys in the emergency department and on wards in University Hospital Kerry; that’s up from 17 during the same month in 2009, a twentyfold increase.

The figures show the numbers on trolleys at UHK during the month of July have steadily risen in the past 10 years, but have escalated rapidly in the past two years.

During July of 2017 there were 134 patients on trolleys at the Tralee hospital; that increased to 289 last year, and up to 345 this year.

The INMO figures show that nationally 9,439 people waited on trolleys in hospitals this month.

Ten other hospitals across the country had higher numbers than UHK waiting on trolleys this month, while 21 had fewer people waiting.