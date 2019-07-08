Numbers waiting for orthopaedic surgery in UHK increases by 215% over past two years

The number of patients waiting for orthopaedic surgery in UHK has increased by 215% over the past two years.

Minister for Health Simon Harris released the information in response to a parliamentary question from Meath-West TD Peadar Tóibín, who had queried the number of people waiting for surgery in each hospital across the country.

Orthopaedic surgery relates to surgery on the musculoskeletal system, which includes bones, joints, ligaments and muscles.

In December of 2016, 68 people were awaiting surgery in UHK; this reduced to 60 in December of 2017.

However, in December of 2018, the figure jumped to 152 people.

Minister Simon Harris revealed that, at the end of April, there were 145 people waiting for orthopaedic surgery in University Hospital Kerry.

In response, he says Budget 2019 has further increased investment in tackling waiting lists, with funding to the NTPF increasing from €55 million in 2018 to €75 million in 2019.