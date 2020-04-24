Numbers using Meals on Wheels Knocknagoshel more than double during COVID-19

Meals on Wheels Knocknagoshel have more than doubled the number of dinners they’re providing for people during COVID-19.

Prior to the pandemic, the service made 250 meals, which were distributed four days a week on two routes.

They’re now making up to 600 meals a week and operating every day, with dinners being distributed along five routes from Rahee Church to Mountcollins, and Tournafulla to Cordal.

Additional people are volunteering to run the busier service, which is dependent on donations of money and food to keep running.