Numbers receiving COVID-19 welfare payments in Kerry up this week

The number of people receiving COVID-19 welfare payments in Kerry is up this week.

Over 7,800 people in the county are getting either the Enhanced Illness Benefit or Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

That’s 100 more than last week, according to details from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment is for employees and the self-employed who are fully out of work due to COVID-19.

This week, the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection paid out €62 million across the country to 217,000 people.

This marks an increase of almost 11,000 people since last week, partly reflecting the effect of some areas moving to level 3 restrictions.

In Kerry, 6,301 people are getting the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week; that’s up 39 on last week, but represents a drop of 71% from the 22,200 claiming it at the peak on May 5th.

Among them are 250 people who have informed the Department they’re returning to work and have closed their payment this week.

The other COVID welfare scheme is the Enhanced Illness Benefit, which is for people medically certified as having coronavirus or who are self-isolating.

There are 1,518 people in Kerry receiving that payment this week, an increase of 55 on last week.