Numbers on Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Kerry more than doubles in six weeks

The number of people on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Kerry has more than doubled in the past six weeks.

This week 13,500 employees and self-employed people in the county, who are fully out of work due to COVID-19, are getting the payment.

This week the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection paid out €99 million in Pandemic Unemployment Payments across the country to 342,500 people.

In Kerry, 13,547 people are getting PUP this week; that’s up 582 on last week, and is the fifth week in a row the figure has increased.

It’s also more than double the numbers claiming the payment in Kerry six weeks ago at the end of September.

At its peak on May 5th, 22,200 people were in receipt of PUP in Kerry; this week’s figure represents 61% of the peak.

Some 79 people have informed the Department they’re returning to work and have closed their payment this week.

2,002 people in Kerry to date have been medically certified to receive the Enhanced Illness Benefit; that’s up 73 since last week.

This payment is for people medically certified as having coronavirus or who are self-isolating.