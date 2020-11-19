Numbers claiming COVID-19 welfare payments in Kerry continue to rise

The number of people on COVID-19 welfare payments in Kerry is continuing to rise.

This week, close to 13,900 people are on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, with an additional 68 claiming the Enhanced Illness Benefit.

This week the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection paid out €104 million in Pandemic Unemployment Payments across the country to 350,000 people.

This is for employees and the self-employed who are fully out of work due to COVID-19.

In Kerry, 13,864 people are getting PUP this week; that’s up 317 on last week, and is the sixth week in a row the figure has increased.

At its peak on May 5th, 22,200 people were in receipt of PUP in Kerry; this week’s figure represents 62% of the peak.

Some 80 people have informed the Department they’re returning to work and have closed their payment this week.

To date, 2,070 people in Kerry have received the Enhanced Illness Benefit; that’s up 68 since last week.

This payment is for people medically certified as having coronavirus or who are self-isolating.