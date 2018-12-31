Numbers attending Tralee Soup Kitchen remains steady despite improving economy

More than four and a half thousand meals were served to people in Tralee’s soup kitchen during 2018.

Located at Teach an Solas near St John’s Church of Ireland on Ashe Street, the facility first opened six years ago, with a view to serving hot meals once a week to struggling families in the area.

Despite the end of the recession, the number of people attending has continued to rise, with the majority of those availing of the meals, being men in the 35 to 55 age group.

Collette Price, who founded the soup kitchen and continues to volunteer there every Saturday, says it’s always busy around this time of year.