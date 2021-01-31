Number of traffic collisions in Kerry dropped by a third in 2020

The number of traffic collisions on Kerry roads dropped by a third in 2020.

There were 1,082 collisions in the county in 2020, compared to 1,629 in 2019.

In 982 of these collisions, only material damage was incurred.

The number of collisions from which someone suffered serious injuries fell by 43% last year, from 44 in 2019 to 25 in 2020.

There was a 22% drop in collisions from which people suffered non-serious injuries, falling from 134 in 2019 to 105.

Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Eileen Foster, says this decrease was mainly due to the reduced number of vehicles on the roads in 2020.