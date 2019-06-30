Number of thefts reported in Kerry increases by 17% in one year

The number of thefts reported in Kerry has increased by 17% in one year.

The Central Statistics Office has released crime figures relating to the first quarter of this year in a number of categories, including assault, burglary, drug and sexual offences.

In Kerry, during the first quarter of this year, there were 250 theft offences reported to gardaí.

The majority of these – 240 – related to thefts from shops or handling stolen property.

The remaining ten reported offences relate to thefts from a person or the taking of a vehicle.