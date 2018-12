The number of farms in Kerry with suckler cows has fallen by 12% in seven years.

According to figures from the Department of Agriculture published in the Farming Independent, in 2010 there were 4,147 farms in Kerry with at least one suckler cow.

That number had fallen to 3,653 by the end of 2017; a drop of almost 500 farms or 12%.





The number of suckler cows has also fallen in the period from around 45,800 to 43,600; a decrease of 4.6%.