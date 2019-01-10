Number of seat belt offences increases by almost 40% in 2018

The number of seat belt offences increased by 37% last year in Kerry.

The Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Tom Myers, says the addition of seven new members to the Roads Policing Authority has reaped rewards, with increased speed, seatbelt and mobile phone detections.

He says three people have died on Kerry roads in 2018, down from seven in 2017–however, he stresses it’s three too many.





Also, the total number of road traffic offences detected in Kerry increased over the past year.

The Chief Superintendent says gardaí in the county will be focusing on four particular offences.