The number of people detected driving under the influence of drugs in Kerry increased by nearly 60% last year.

This is according to the Central Statistics Office, which has compiled information about the number and categories of offences reported during 2020.

Last year, there were over 580 reported threats, assaults, harassment or threats to commit murder in the county; this was a 21% reduction on 2019’s total.

Sexual offences were down 20%, while both aggravated and non-aggravated burglaries were down almost 30%.

Drug use and supply offences were also down; 2020’s total of 574 is a reduction on the previous year’s total of over 700.

The number of detections of people driving while under the influence of alcohol during 2020 was down over 40%.

However, detections of motorists driving while under the influence of drugs increased; it was up 58% to 90.