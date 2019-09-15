Number of passengers using Kerry Airport decreased during second quarter of this year

The number of passengers using Kerry Airport decreased during the second quarter of this year.

During April, May and June of this year, over 102,500 passengers passed through Kerry Airport, representing a decrease of 1% on the same period in 2018.

However, the number of passengers using Farranfore during the first six months of this year increased by over 2,000 people to over 171,000.

The most popular destinations flying into and out of Kerry include both London locations – London Luton and Stansted – followed by Frankfurt Hahn, Dublin and Alicante.