The number of official COVID-19 cases in Kerry has risen by one to 309.

That’s according to data released this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team, and is correct as of midnight Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Kerry had remained at 308 since May 19th according to this data.

The HSE’s COVID-19 Daily Operations Update on Wednesday, which related to 8 o’clock Tuesday night, had stated there were two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in University Hospital Kerry.

Nationally, a further two people have died from COVID-19, with the death toll now at 1,714.

The number of confirmed cases is at 25,368, after 13 more cases were notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.