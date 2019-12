The number of litter complaints to Kerry County Council fell in the first eleven months of 2019 compared to the same period in the previous year.

There were 855 complaints received by the local authority between January and November; that’s down from 891 in 2018.

There were 103 fines issued, down from 142 the previous year.

There were 41 fines paid and five court prosecutions with just over €4,000 awarded to the council.