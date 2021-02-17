Number of Kerry people on Pandemic Unemployment Payment falls slightly

The number of people getting the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in Kerry has fallen slightly this week.

That’s according to the latest data from the Department of Social Protection

This week (up to February 16th), 18,343 people in Kerry are getting the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

That is a decrease of 133 people compared to the previous week when 18,476 people in the county got PUP as they had lost their job due to the pandemic.

281 people in Kerry informed the department they were closing their PUP payment this week and returning to work; that is up six compared to the previous week.

The number of Kerry people on the Enhanced Illness Benefit due to having COVID-19 or self-isolating continues to rise.

This week, 3,102 people got the payment; that’s up 45 from last week’s figure.