Number of Kerry people claiming PUP falls by over 1,000 in a week

The number of people in Kerry in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) has fallen by over 1,000 (1,083) in the past week.

As of December 22nd, nearly 11,200 (11,199) were claiming PUP as they were fully out of work due to the pandemic.

The Department of Social Protection says 643 people in Kerry closed their payment this week to return to work; that’s down from over 1,500 the previous week.

2,240 Kerry people have been medically certified for the Enhanced Illness Benefit this week; they are self-isolating or have coronavirus.

That figure is up 24 compared to last week.