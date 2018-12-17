Number of Kerry gardaí absent due to injury rises by 50% over the past year

The number of Kerry gardaí absent due to injuries incurred while on duty has risen by 50% over the past year.

A total of 24 gardaí in the Kerry Garda Division missed work due to injury so far this year, an increase of eight on 2017’s figure.

A total of 335 gardaí work in the Kerry Garda Division.





Under a Freedom of Information Act request, An Garda Siochana released information to Radio Kerry on the number of members who missed work due to injury incurred while on duty in 2016, 2017 and so far this year.

In 2016, 18 gardaí missed work due to injury; this decreased last year by two to 16.

However, the figure increased by eight to 24 so far this year, with the figure correct up to December 6th and excluding the upcoming Christmas period.