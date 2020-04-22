Number of Kerry COVID-19 cases remains unchanged but steep rise nationally

For the second day running, there’s been no increase in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kerry – however, there’s been a steep rise in the national figure and 49 more people have died from the virus.

The number of those diagnosed with COVID-19 in the county remains at 268.

Forty-nine more deaths related to the virus have been confirmed in the Republic according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

This brings to 769 the number of people who have died from coronavirus.

Nationally, 631 additional cases have been recorded today bringing the total number of cases to 16,671 as of midnight, Monday, April 20th.

Today’s figure of 631 new cases represents a 62% increase on yesterday’s number of new cases which stood at 388.