The number of houses sold in Kerry continues to rise.

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show that 1,942 homes were sold in the county in 2018, increase of nearly 6% on the previous year.

Last year’s total of 1,942 continues the upward trend over the previous four years; 1,834 were sold in 2017, 1,689 in 2016 and 1,634 in 2015.

Last year, the value of sales in Kerry was nearly €270 million, with the average price of both new and existing homes being over €138,000.