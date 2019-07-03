The number of gardaí in Kerry has exceeded pre-recession levels.

The information was revealed in response to a parliamentary question from Meath West TD Peadar Tóibín, who asked the Minister for Justice and Equality for the number of gardaí per county.

In 2008, there were 341 gardaí stationed in Kerry.

Following the economic downturn and a moratorium on garda recruitment, the number varied between 334 and 290 over the following years.

However, in April of this year, the number of gardaí in Kerry exceeded the 2008 figure, when 343 gardaí were stationed in the county.

Minister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan said he has been assured by the Garda Commissioner that plans to increase the strength of An Garda Síochána to 15,000 members by 2021 will be achieved.