Number of divorce applications in Kerry below national average

The number of divorce applications in Kerry is below the national average.

According to figures from the Court Service, released to journalist Ken Foxe, there were over 3,800 (3,864) applications to the circuit court for divorce nationally in 2018, and another 1,200 (1,238) couples looked for a judicial separation.

In terms of divorce applications, the rate per 100,000 of population nationally was just over 81; Kerry is just below the national average at 79.

There were 110 divorce applications granted at Tralee Circuit Court in 2018 and 25 judicial separations.

Waterford, Carlow and Dublin have the highest number of divorce applications per head of population.