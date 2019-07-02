Number of dairy cows in Kerry increases by 15,000

The number of dairy cows in Kerry has increased by 15,000 in the past eight years.

According to data from the Central Statistics Office, published in the Farming Independent, there were 100,589 dairy cows in Kerry in 2018; an increase of 17% compared to 2010.

However, the number of dairy farms has fallen by 9% in Kerry over the period from 1,703 to 1,547.

Meanwhile, a competition where participants judge dairy cattle has been dominated by Kerry.

Emer Kennelly, Daniel Curtin and Kieran Savage won the over-27 category in the Irish Holstein Friesian Association Inter-Club Stock Judging.

The 16-to-18-year category was claimed by Jack Goulding, Padraic Broderick and Katie Kennelly.

Jack Goulding also shared the highest individual prize.