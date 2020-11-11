Number of COVID-19 cases in Kerry reducing due to the public’s efforts

The number of COVID-19 cases in Kerry is reducing, thanks to the efforts being made by the public.

That’s according to acting Director of Public Health for the HSE South area, Dr Anne Sheahan.

She says while the number of COVID cases in Kerry still need to drop further, there have been reassuring trends in the last week.

She says the recent efforts made by people throughout the county are beginning to pay off and she thanked them for their hard work.

Dr Sheahan says while the level of the virus in Kerry was kept very low for several months, in late September and early October we saw some very worrying increases; she says the people of Kerry are now working together to turn that around, and that it is making a difference.

She acknowledges the reduction in cases has been brought about due to people abiding by the restrictions, which have been hard on people.

The Acting Director of Public Health says In Kerry we need to bring the number of cases back to almost zero, and she believes that can be achieved if people continue to follow all guidelines.

These include keeping socially distant, knowing the symptoms and by arranging a test if you develop any symptoms, and by knowing when to self-isolate or restrict your movements.

Recent graph of Kerry’s figures prepared by the Department of Public Health HSE South: