13 more people have died from Covid-19 in the Republic.

There are 76 new cases of coronavirus, a drop from 115 yesterday.

The total number of deaths has reached 1,604 and the total number of people infected is 24,582.

3,211 cases have been hospitalised and of those brought to hospital, 393 people have been admitted to Intensive Care Units.

For the fourth day in a row, there were no new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kerry; the total number of confirmed cases in the county still stands at 308.