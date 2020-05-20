Number of confirmed Kerry COVID-19 cases decreases for fifth week in a row

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kerry has decreased for the fifth week in a row.

This is according to data released by the government on its COVID-19 Health Surveillance Monitor.

There were 308 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kerry, as of midnight May 17th.

Coupling this with Census 2016 data, there is an average of one case of the coronavirus per 480 people – or a rate of 209 cases per 100,000 population.

Kerry ranks 22nd in the 26-county republic in terms of confirmed cases per population, with first being the worst affected and 26th being the least affected.

There have been three cases confirmed in the county over the past week, compared with four in the previous week and 13 the week prior.

This marks the fifth week in a row where the number of confirmed cases in the county has reduced.