Number of children referred to Tusla in Kerry increases by 45% in one year.

The number of children referred to Tusla in Kerry has increased by 45% in the past year.

Figures from the Child and Family Agency’s Quarterly Service Performance and Activity Report shows over 400 people under the age of 18 were referred to them by the end of June last year.

Kerry has an above-average number of children referred to Tusla, when compared with the national average.

By the end of Q2 in 2019, 416 cases were referred to the Child and Family Agency, an increase of 130 on the same time in 2018.

94% of these referrals have had a preliminary enquiry.

As of the third quarter, 92 cases in the county are still awaiting allocation of a social worker.