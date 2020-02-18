Number of cattle herds in Kerry restricted due to TB increases

The number of cattle herds in Kerry restricted due to bovine TB increased last year.

Figures from the Department of Agriculture show that 184 herds were restricted due to TB in the county last year; that’s compared to 172 herds in 2018.

The herd incidence increased from 2.6% to 2.8%.

However, the number of herds decreased by 61 and the number of cattle that failed a TB test dropped from 1,069 to 832.

By the end of 2019, 90 herds remained restricted due to TB.

Nationally, bovine TB rates have increased in the past three years but are at far lower levels than previous decades.

Last year, Cork North had the highest number of reactors at 1,993. Monaghan had the second highest at 1,336 followed by Clare with 1,190 reactors.

Wicklow West had the highest herd incidence at 12.33% (380 reactors) but this region has less than 0.5% of the national herd.