The number of cars bought in Kerry in the first ten months of the year is down 16% when compared to the same period last year.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry data shows that between January and October, 1,925 cars were bought in Kerry, compared to 2,299 in 2019.

The number of light commercial vehicles sold during the period has fallen over 5% to 584.

There has been a 41% reduction in heavy commercial vehicle sales in Kerry down from 60 in 2019 to 35 so far this year.