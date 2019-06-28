Number of burglaries reported in Kerry decreases by 18% in one year

The number of burglaries reported in Kerry has decreased by 18% in one year.

The Central Statistics Office has released crime figures relating to the first quarter of this year in a number of categories, including assault, burglary, drug and sexual offences.

In Kerry during the first quarter of this year, there were 54 burglary offences reported to gardaí.

Previously, senior Kerry gardaí urged the public to be extra cautious during the summer months, as this is when the greatest number of thefts and burglaries occur.

The latest CSO data reaffirms this trend; in 2018, the greatest number of burglaries occurred during quarters two and three.