The number of assaults committed in Kerry over the past year has increased.

According to figures released at the Joint Policing Committee meeting, 637 assaults were committed in Kerry during 2019, representing an increase of 17% on the previous year.

Of these, the vast majority – 486 – were considered minor assaults, while there were over 150 assaults causing harm.

Last year’s assault figures are 38% higher than 2017’s.