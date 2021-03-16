Nuala O’Connor née Blackwell, Maglass, Ballymacelligott and late of Rathoneen, Ardfert.

A private family funeral will take place for Nuala with her requiem mass on Thursday at 11.30am in St. Brendan’s Church, Clogher, Ballymacelligott, followed by burial in O’Brennan Cemetery. The mass will be live streamed on the Ballymacelligott Community Alert Facebook Page. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Pieta House c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland. House Private Please.

