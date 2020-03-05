NPWS says deer cull was completed in full yesterday despite protest

The National Parks and Wildlife Service says a planned cull of deer in Killarney National Park was neither called off or interrupted by a protest yesterday.

A dozen members of the Party for Animal Welfare held the demonstration and had claimed some of their members may have been in the park during the cull.

The NPWS says yesterday’s planned cull was completed in full and no people were present while it was taking place.

It says the cull is a regular management operational activity of the park and it would have been an incredibly reckless and irresponsible action had any protestors trespassed.

A third day of culling is planned for next week.

When asked if the protest would happen again, Ted Cronin from the Party for Animal Welfare had this to say: