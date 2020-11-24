NPWS investigating dead seals found on Banna

The National Parks and Wildlife Service says it is investigating following the discovery of dead seals on Banna beach in recent weeks.

A woman who found the seals told Radio Kerry she believes the animals may have been beheaded.

The NPWS says it welcomes the report from the member of the public about this and always encourages such sightings to be reported to them.

It says the matter is currently under investigation by the NPWS, who have visited the scene and will issue further comment in due course.