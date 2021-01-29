NPWS expressing concern about increased visitors to Killarney National Park

The National Park and Wildlife Service is expressing a concern about increased visitors to Killarney National Park.

It’s reminding people about adhering to all COVID regulations.

While Killarney National Park remains accessible to the public the NPWS says it has seen an upsurge in visitors in recent weeks.

Due to this the carparks are oversubscribed and parking is taking place on public roads. The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) says it is liaising with An Garda Síochána who are proactive in enforcing regulations with regard to the 5km travel rule.

Notices regarding the importance of social distancing have been erected in all parks and all social media channels.

The NPWS says it would like to encourage continued enjoyment of outdoor resources, but would also like to remind the public of the importance of adhering to current HSE advice, particularly in relation to social distancing and not travelling more than 5km from your home.

To this end, the NPWS is encouraging walkers – to keep at least a distance of approximately 2 metres between individuals – to avail of the numerous walks within the Park and Reserves.

The NPWS asks individuals to avoid congregating closely in groups, even in these outdoor areas.

It says people should access the closest amenity to them and if they can avoid using cars to travel there all the better.

If visitors are driving, they are asked to park responsibly, and to visit at a different time if car parks are full.