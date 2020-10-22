NPWS deems report on birds of prey poisoning in Kerry very disturbing

A report which found Kerry has one of the highest rates of poisoning of birds of prey has been deemed very disturbing.

Barry O’Donoghue of the National Parks and Wildlife Service is one of the authors of Recording and Addressing Persecution and Threats to our Raptors, which was published this week.

It shows that of the number of incidents involving raptors, or birds of prey, between 2007 and 2019, Kerry had the third highest total nationally at 30.

Mr O’Donoghue says this report only relates to recorded killings, but believes there are many more incidents which go unnoticed and unrecorded.

He notes that the killing of these birds of prey has an impact on our ecology, as it leads to higher numbers of magpies and crows.