Novice Club Football Victory For Scartaglin

Scartaglin were victorious in the Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship Final.

They overcame Castlegregory 1-8 to 1-7.

Castlegregory opened up a 3 points to 1 lead but would not score again in the first half, after which Scartaglin were ahead by 5 points to 3.

A Shay Walsh penalty after 4 minutes of the second period put Scartaglen in control. Brian Hanrahan was the man fouled for that penalty, resulting in Gearoid Fitzgerald being sent off for a second yellow card. However, there was just a single point between the sides 11 minutes from time at Scartaglin 1-6 Castlegregory 1-5, with a Patrick O’Donoghue goal bringing Castlegregory back into the encounter. Castlegregory then proceeded to kick 4 wides in a row. Scartalgen pulled 3 clear but again Castlegregory hit back, reducing the gap to the minimum in added on time.