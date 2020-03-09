Nothing Overly Significant Injury Wise For Kerry Ahead Of All-Ireland Semi Final

4 February 2020; On hand to launch the 2020 EirGrid GAA Football U20 All-Ireland Championship at Croke Park in Dublin is Kerry manager John Sugrue. EirGrid, the state-owned company that manages and develops Ireland's electricity grid, has been a proud sponsor of the U20 GAA Football All-Ireland Championship since 2015. #EirGridGAA. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

Kerry report “nothing overly significant” injury wise ahead of their Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 Football semi-final.

The Kingdom will take on Galway in the last four of the competition in Croke Park on St.Patrick’s Day.

Donal O’Sullivan, Gearoid Hassett and Danny Hickey have all been troubled with hamstring injuries recently.

Team manager John Sugrue

Galway won through by beating Roscommon in the Connacht Final at the weekend.

Galway manager Donal O Fatharta spoke with Galway Bay FM

