Nothing Overly Significant Injury Wise For Kerry Ahead Of All-Ireland Semi Final

Kerry report “nothing overly significant” injury wise ahead of their Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 Football semi-final.

The Kingdom will take on Galway in the last four of the competition in Croke Park on St.Patrick’s Day.

Donal O’Sullivan, Gearoid Hassett and Danny Hickey have all been troubled with hamstring injuries recently.

Galway won through by beating Roscommon in the Connacht Final at the weekend.