Not enough parking at new Tomies Wood car park

The new car park for Tomies Woods on the outskirts of Killarney, which opened in December, cannot cater for the volume of cars due to its popularity.

That’s according to the Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District who raised the issue at the recent meeting.

Councillor Brendan Cronin said the car park can cater for 28 cars, but he said there are often up to 60 cars there which are blocking the public road.

It was agreed that Kerry County Council will ask the National Parks and Wildlife Service to put hardcore on both side of the newly built access road to allow for more parking.