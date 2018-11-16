Northern Ireland Win Victory Shield

Northern Ireland have won the Victory Shield.

A 3-1 victory over Wales meant they were top of the standings on 7 points.

Orrin McLaughlin put Northern Ireland ahead after 11 minutes, a lead doubled by Vicky Saldanha on the stroke of half time. Wales pulled one back in the 57th minute, courtesy of Ryan Viggers, but Euan Williams sealed the win from the penalty spot 5 minutes from time.





Republic Of Ireland finished as runners-up after closing out their campaign with a nil all draw against Scotland.

Padraig Harnett reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ROIFT.mp3

Republic Of Ireland manager Paul Osam http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/OsamPaul.mp3