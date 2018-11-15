Northern Ireland Top Victory Shield Table After Draw With Scots

Northern Ireland continue to lead the way after match day two in the Victory Shield in Tralee.

They had a player sent-off and came from behind to draw one-all with Scotland last night in Mounthawk Park.

Scotland took the lead on 20 minutes with a goal from Christopher Monchire which was cancelled out 10 minutes into the second half by Euan Williams.





Northern Ireland top the table with four points, the Republic of Ireland have three, Scotland 2 and Wales 1.

Tomorrow’s final two matches will see the Republic of Ireland face Scotland at 1pm and Northern Ireland against Wales at 6pm.