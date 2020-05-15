North Kerry’s Revival Music Festival 2020 cancelled

The Revival Music Festival, which takes place annually in Listowel, will not go ahead this year.

Organisers made the decision to cancel this year’s event due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and latest government advice on mass gatherings.

They say no compromises can be made regarding the health and safety of the local community as well as those travelling for the North Kerry event.

Revival will return next year and the line-up for that event will be announced next Tuesday (May 19th).

Tickets purchased for Revival 2020 will remain valid for next year’s event.

If a refund is required contact [email protected]

